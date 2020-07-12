Belvidere Buchanan Street Strolls return

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) –Belvidere Buchanan Street Strolls are back! Residents poured in to grab a bite to eat at local food trucks and stuck around for live music.

Sunday’s stage featured Dale Rhode and The Crossroads and Bucktooth Sugar Bush.

The city decided to start the summer staple back up after the COVID-19 pandemic–as long as people remain six feet apart and social distance.

“There’s just so much to do, I know that it’s been a little bit of a smaller scale right now, you know with the COVID pandemic and everything, but we still have our food trucks, we still have all of our people down here, our restaurants are still open, our bars are still open, there’s so much to still offer,” said one resident Brandy Reames.

Belvidere Buchanan Street Strolls are continuing through the summer on Sundays from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

