Belvidere Chamber of Commerce helping small businesses impacted by more shutdowns

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Starting Saturday, restaurants and bars will not be able to serve customers indoors. Businesses must stop service at 11:00 p.m.

No congregating of any kind will be permitted and customers must have a reservation in order to be served.

The restrictions are the latest hit for Stateline business owners already struggling amid the pandemic. One Belvidere restaurant says the challenges have taught her how to get creative, no matter the circumstances.

“When we look at the fall, again I think we’re going to have to be creative with how we’re going to be able to offer any sort of seating. But that’s why we’ve adapted and we continue to adapt. We now have online ordering, we at one time had delivery service and it may be something that we look back into to accommodate this new season that we find ourselves in,” said Heather Steines, the owner of Sips and Sprinkles & The Shoreline.

The Belvidere Chamber of Commerce is offering to help small businesses expected to be most affected by the COVID-19 restrictions.

Businesses are encouraged to use food delivery apps to help bring in more business. Also, another round of business interruption grants were announced about a week ago.

The previous round of funding saw some owners in Belvidere get up to a $20,000 grant.

“Applications are being accepted now and we were actually told on a call this afternoon that since our region is in an elevated risk area that those applications are being considered more, I guess, sooner than everyone else’s or being pushed to the top,” said Amy Grafton, the Executive Director for the Belvidere Chamber of Commerce.

For more information on applying for grants, click here.

