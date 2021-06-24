Belvidere Chrysler assembly plant to shutdown week of July 5th, due to microchip shortage

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Belvidere Fiat Chrysler Assembly Plant will shut down again due to on ongoing supply chain issue with microchips.

A spokesperson said Thursday, “Belvidere Stellantis continues to work closely with our suppliers to mitigate the manufacturing impacts caused by the various supply chain issues facing our industry. Due to the unprecedented global microchip shortage, production at the Belvidere Assembly Plant will be down the week of July 5.”

Owner Stellantis had already announced that over 1,600 workers at the Fiat Chrysler Belvidere Assembly Plant will be laid off July 26th.

Stellantis has blamed a global microchip shortage for several work shutdowns this year. About 3,600 employees were off the job beginning March 29th.

The company said the supply of microchips would be re-evaluated every two weeks.

In March, the production was halted for three weeks, following a two week shutdown in February. Additional shutdowns have occurred since.

The Belvidere Fiat Chrysler Assembly Plant manufactures the Jeep Cherokee.