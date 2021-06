BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Stellantis says it is extending the production shutdown at the Belvidere Fiat Chrysler Assembly Plant until July 4th.

The week of June 28th had previously been scheduled as a down week as the company says it is dealing with various supply chain issues, the largest being a global microchip shortage.

Last month, Stellantis announced the Jeep plant would eliminate a shift, reducing down to one shift only. Sixteen hundred workers will be laid off.