Belvidere Chrysler assembly plant to shut down again

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Belvidere’s Fiat Chrysler Assembly Plant will shut down again, for two weeks, from June 7th – 20th, due to a global microchip shortage, according to Stellantis.

In a statement issued Thursday, Stellantis said it “continues to work closely with our suppliers to mitigate the manufacturing impacts caused by the various supply chain issues facing our industry. Due to the unprecedented global microchip shortage, production at the Belvidere Assembly Plant will be down the week of June 7.”

The company will also be shutdown the week of June 14th.

Over 1,600 workers at the Fiat Chrysler Belvidere Assembly Plant will be laid off July 26th due to a microchip shortage.

Stellantis has blamed a global microchip shortage for several work shutdowns this year. About 3,600 employees were off the job beginning March 29th.

The company said the supply of microchips would be re-evaluated every two weeks.

In March, following a two week shutdown in February, the company announced it would be cutting 150 jobs from its production line.