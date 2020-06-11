Belvidere city leaders to march with residents in social justice rally

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Belvidere’s city leaders and a social group are planning to march together in a rally for social justice next Sunday.

City officials and the Belvidere Social Justice and Peace Society met Wednesday to plan the event, which will begin at 10:30 a.m. on June 21st, at the Belvidere Community Building.

City leaders are expected to march alongside residents.

The expected route will march from the State Street Bridge and then back to the community building.

