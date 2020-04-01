Belvidere crash sends two people to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Two people are sent to stateline hospitals after a crash in rural Belvidere.

First responders were called to 10492 Beloit Road, near Spring Creek, around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night.

Investigators on the scene say a grey Hyundai Elantra and a black Honda CRV struck, sending both vehicles into a ditch. Both vehicles suffered extensive damage.

Both drivers were transported to local hospitals. Their injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

Investigators say it is still not clear what led up to the crash.

Beloit Road, between Town Hall Road and Spring Creek, are closed while police investigate.

