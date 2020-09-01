Belvidere drive-in movie nights return for fall, full schedule announced

Using social distancing practices, moviegoers watch a show at the Stars and Stripes Drive-In Theater that reopened in New Braunfels, Texas, Friday, May 1, 2020. Texas’ stay-at-home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic have expired and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has eased restrictions on many businesses that have now opened, including theaters. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — On Monday, the Belvidere Park District announced that they are bringing back the community favorite drive-in movie nights.

“The two Drive-In Movie Nights we had this summer were both sold out,” said Superintendent of Recreation, Rick Wulbecker. “Based on that initial response and all the great feedback we’ve had since; we’re pleased to be able to offer this to the community throughout the Fall.”

The “Drive-In Theatre” will be literal: only car spaces – safely distanced – will be utilized in the Fall. (In the Summer events, there were also “lawn” spaces, which there will not be for Fall.)

The park district announced a full schedule of films that will be shown at Sundstrand Park.

The cost is $15 per car. Tickets can be purchased only at the park on the night of the movie. Gates open at 6:45 p.m. and the movie starts at 8:00 p.m.

Below is the complete list of films and running dates:      

9/4         Cars

9/11       Lion King (2019 version)

9/18       Frozen II

9/25       A Dogs Journey

10/2       Toy Story 4

10/16    Moana

10/23    Hocus Pocus

10/30    Addams Family (animated version)

11/6       Mighty Ducks

