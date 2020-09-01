BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — On Monday, the Belvidere Park District announced that they are bringing back the community favorite drive-in movie nights.
“The two Drive-In Movie Nights we had this summer were both sold out,” said Superintendent of Recreation, Rick Wulbecker. “Based on that initial response and all the great feedback we’ve had since; we’re pleased to be able to offer this to the community throughout the Fall.”
The “Drive-In Theatre” will be literal: only car spaces – safely distanced – will be utilized in the Fall. (In the Summer events, there were also “lawn” spaces, which there will not be for Fall.)
The park district announced a full schedule of films that will be shown at Sundstrand Park.
The cost is $15 per car. Tickets can be purchased only at the park on the night of the movie. Gates open at 6:45 p.m. and the movie starts at 8:00 p.m.
Below is the complete list of films and running dates:
9/4 Cars
9/11 Lion King (2019 version)
9/18 Frozen II
9/25 A Dogs Journey
10/2 Toy Story 4
10/16 Moana
10/23 Hocus Pocus
10/30 Addams Family (animated version)
11/6 Mighty Ducks
MORE HEADLINES:
- Mosquitos test positive for West Nile virus in Winnebago County
- Belvidere drive-in movie nights return for fall, full schedule announced
- New Cubs DH Jose Martinez played in Rockford
- Belvidere volunteer firefighter remembered after tragic crash
- Rockford announces program to help homeowners repair their homes
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!