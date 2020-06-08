Belvidere family opens up after one week with no sign of missing father

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The search continues for a missing Belvidere man last seen on May 29th. Police have been searching for Carl Gordon since last week. Now, the family is speaking out as they wait for answers.

“It’s tragic…this situation is tragic,” explained Carl Gordon Jr on the disappearance of his father.

Carl Gordon Jr. is struggling to cope. The last time they saw each other, they were enjoying a family Bar-B-Que.

“I feel like it’s not real in my heart I feel like my dad is not gone,” he added. “I love my dad. I adore my dad so much and I know that he would never just leave like this, you know, disappear for so long.”

Gordon’s father rides a Harley Davidson. He went to Joliet on May 29th to get work done on his bike–which was the last time Carl’s girlfriend heard from him.

“For him not to go through days I mean we’re on day 10 nothing no activity in his bank account, cell phone is off, we can’t find his motorcycle or anything we can’t even find him,” said Juliana Gonzalez, Gordon’s girlfriend.

His family says that his kindness and contagious laughter are just some of the things they love about Carl.

“He’s a big cuddly bear, you know he’s super sweet super kind he goes above and beyond for everyone but for the most part we laughed a lot together,” Gonzalez added.

Gonzalez says the family had planned a vacation to Wisconsin Dells and hope they will be reunited again so they can follow through on the vacation.

“If we don’t find him its just I don’t know my sisters will do without my dad I don’t know what I would do without my dad,” Carl Jr. said.

Anyone who knows where Gordon is can contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at 815-544-9322 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers 815-547-7867.

