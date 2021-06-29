Belvidere firefighters rescue boy stuck in a toddler chair

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A curious kid in Boone County found himself in a stuck in a compromised position at the dinner table and had to be rescued by the fire department.

After working a long day, Kayla Hughes says she was making dinner when her four-year-old son, Enzo, called her name.

“I was just like ‘oh, my goodness! Yeah, I’m coming!’ So, I went there and I tried to get him out. I tried for like 15 minutes and, I mean, I started sweating trying to get him out,” she remembers.

Enzo got himself stuck in a Sit-Me-Up chair meant for his 7-month-old sibling.

“At first, I was laughing, like, ‘Really, Enzo? For real? C’mon!'” she said

But, home alone, she realized she needed help.

“He was kind of whining and crying and saying that it hurt, so as soon as he started saying it hurt, I was like, ‘okay, I need to back up.'”

Hughes called the Belvidere Fire Department.

“They came very quick,” she recalled. “I let the non-emergency dispatcher [know] it’s not an emergency. He can chill for a little bit.”

Hughes said three firefighters arrived and were able to quickly remove Enzo from the chair without breaking it.

“They figured it out. I told them ‘you can break it if you need to.’ They were like, ‘no, we’re going to figure this out,’ and they definitely did,” Hughes said.

Hughes said she thinks Enzo was bored.

“He’s actually a better, I’d say behaved kid. He has his moments,” she said. “One, it wasn’t technically an emergency, so I didn’t want them to feel like, ‘oh my gosh, she really called us for this?’ But not at all did I get that feeling or vibe from them. They were just completely there to be helpful.”

Hughes said she wants to thank the Belvidere Fire Station 1 Engine 101 crew for their kindness.