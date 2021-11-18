Belvidere food pantry gives away free Thanksgiving dinners

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — With Thanksgiving just a week away, a local food pantry is making sure needy residents are stocked up on Thanksgiving dinner essentials.

B1 Food Pantry hosted an event called the “Ingredient Giveaway” as part of their weekly food giveaway at Belvidere First Assembly Of God Church, at 1105 7th Avenue.

Today, about 500 boxes of Thanksgiving dinner ingredients were handed out.

The food pantry started the holiday giveaway four years ago, serving 50 families, and now it has grown into serving 500.

“It’s a lot, emotionally, to do – more than physically – because you deal with all everyone’s emotions,” said volunteer Mariah Wade. “They have to choose between money or food that month.”

Pastor David Smith said, “We feed people because we love them and when they come here they feel that, and we know that we’re just doing it out of love. It’s great. It’s a great environment.”

B1 Food Pantry says this year, it is experiencing the same problems facing most people: rising food costs.

But organizers say they are determined to make sure anyone in Boone County who needed it would receive all the necessary food.

Heather Piotrowski got in line two hours before the giveaway started, saying she originally wasn’t going to come to the event, but had a change of heart.

“I did sit here two hours, but everyone is so sweet and generous – helpful, never [with an] attitude – and it really does mean a lot, and it helps feed my kids because times can be tough,” she said.

More Thanksgiving giveaways are scheduled in the region over the next week, including:

YMCA

200 Y Blvd, Rockford

Saturday, November 20th

3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

4th Annual Fred VanVleet Turkey Drive

FVV Shop, 328 E. State Street, Rockford

Sunday, November 21st

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Empower Boone Food Pantry

200 5th Street, Capron

Tuesday, November 23rd

8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Voices of Inspiration

3112 N. Rockton Ave, Rockford

Tuesday, November 23rd

12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.