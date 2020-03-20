Belvidere General Mills plant buys gift cards from local eateries, gives to employees

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — General Mills in Belvidere has given all of their workers a token of appreciation, and supported local restaurants in the process.

General Mills’ Belvidere plant manager Kristina Govern says the company is taking steps to support their employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. Workers who meet certain criteria can qualify for an additional two weeks’ pay.

“We’ve also offered gift cards to several local vendors, which we think will help out the community as well, to folks that have just gone above and beyond, and maybe shifted their schedule around, or worked in an area that they needed to be retrained in,” she said.

Govern says buying the gift cards not only recognizes her employees’ hard work, but it helps out local restaurants, including Bravo Pizza, at 1474 N State St, Taqueria El Molcajete, at 409 S State St, and Coach’s Corner, 622 S State St, at a time when they really need it.

“The plant has been here for almost 120 years, and we take our role in serving the community very seriously,” Govern said. “As the circumstances evolved over the last couple of weeks, our number one objective, of course, is to take care of our employees and make sure we’re making the food that our consumers need, but we thought this was a win-win, by helping the community out as well.”

Mario Pompeo, owner of Bravo Pizza, says he appreciates the gesture, especially now that the ban on dine-in customers means that business is slower than usual.

“We seem to be moving along here, just not quite as busy as we normally are. We take everything we can get, right now,” he said. “We were really surprised that they stopped in and did that, and we really appreciate the help right now.”

Govern says General Mills is currently hiring.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

