Belvidere man charged with sexual assault of a minor

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Marcos Rivas, 23, of Belivdere, has been arrested on charges that he allegedly sexually assaulted a girl.

According to the Belvidere Police Department, a report was received on June 27th that a juvenile female had been sexually assaulted by a male.

Detectives identified Rivas as the suspect and charged him with Criminal Sexual Assault.

Rivas was arrested in the 1000 block of Whitney Boulevard. He was taken to the Boone County Jail, held on a bond of $200,000.

Rivas faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.