Belvidere man pleads guilty to selling cocaine

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — 52-year-old Felix Whiteside pleaded guilty to charges that he sold drugs in Boone County.

Whiteside sold cocaine to another individual on three separate occasions in 2017, according to court documents.

Whiteside is scheduled to be sentenced on August 21st. He faces between 6-30 years in prison.

