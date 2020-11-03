Belvidere mother shares her kids’ struggles with e-learning

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Students enrolled in Belvidere schools have grown accustomed to e-learning. They’ve been plugging in tablets and laptops since the start of the school year.

We caught up a mom of two who shares the highs and lows of remote classes.

“There’s a lot of business on the screen, the teacher does a fabulous job, they actually have a really good teacher this year,” said Rachel Morgan.

Kensie and Sawyer Morgan are second graders in the Belvidere School District. Their mother Rachel says remote learning ahs been just–okay.

“It’s only really as good as if they can understand them. The technology it goes in and out sometimes,” Morgan added. “It’s hard for them to hear sometimes it’s hard for them to see what’s going on the screen. I think they’re good, but I don’t think she is getting the full advantage of what she could be getting.”

Morgan describes her son Sawyer as a typical boy who can’t always sit still. So 8 hours of screen time is a challenge.

“For my son..Keeping his attention when they’re showing things, that’s a little bit of a struggle. My daughter, she is more a hands-on learner,” she said.

“She needs to have that one-on-one with the teacher. She is struggling a little bit because she kind of fell behind last year for both her reading and math,” Morgan said.

Morgan says the school district does offer one-on-one time with teachers.

“It’s a lot of moving around for them and I think they’re getting okay, but I know that they would be doing so much better and advancing so much more with that one on one and being in a classroom setting with their teacher,” she explained.

Belvidere Superintendent Dr. Daniel Woestman says school board members are monitoring COVID-19 positivity rates and other factors in Boone County. The hope is to provide an in-person learning option soon.

“We recognize that remote learning definitely does not take place of in-person learning,” Dr. Woestman said.

