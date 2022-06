ORLANDO, Fla. (WTVO) — Some locals were down in Orlando, Florida Sunday night for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.

Illinois sent dozens of athletes to compete, including Belvidere’s own Gavin Morrow. The 22-year-old’s sport is Athletics, and Rockford’s Susan Kuborn is on the input council for this year’s games.

All of the athletes from around the country participated in Sunday morning’s opening ceremony. The Games begin Monday morning.