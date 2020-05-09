Belvidere North grad finally on her way home after being stuck on cruise ship since March due to COVID-19 lockdown

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — 24-year old Belvidere North grad Julia Whitcomb works as a singer on the Infinity, a celebrity cruise ship off the coast of Miami, Florida. Her parents say she had been quarantined on board for nearly two months and she was finally able to get off the ship on Saturday.

Julie’s parents, Lisa and James, confirmed with Eyewitness News that she was able to get off the Infinity Cruise ship around 9 a.m. Lisa said the moment she saw her walk off the ship on Facebook live was surreal.

“When I saw her, it makes me emotional, turn the camera, and say those are trees, I thought yes, she’s really on land,” Lisa said.

Julie’s bus is set to arrive back home at 6 a.m. on Sunday and her family is especially excited that she will be home for Mother’s Day.

For her to say that, I thought, oh my goodness, it really is Mother’s Day, and she really will be here. So yeah, [we’re] super excited,” Lisa added.

Per CDC guidelines, Julia will need to self-quarantine for two weeks after returning home.

