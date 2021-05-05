Belvidere Park District preparing to open pool, release guidelines

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Belvidere Park District says they are getting ready to open the William Grady Pool for the summer. However, some COVID-19 safety guidelines will be in place.

  • Cabanas will be available to rent for two hours at $150 (up to 50 people)
  • No masks required for those swimming or using diving boards
  • Masks are required for those sunbathing on the deck.
  • Individuals are allowed to bring chairs from home to use on the deck

Officials say they will update guidance’s accordingly as IDPH advises best practices.

