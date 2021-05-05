Belvidere Park District preparing to open pool, release guidelines

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Belvidere Park District says they are getting ready to open the William Grady Pool for the summer. However, some COVID-19 safety guidelines will be in place.

Cabanas will be available to rent for two hours at $150 (up to 50 people)

No masks required for those swimming or using diving boards

Masks are required for those sunbathing on the deck.

Individuals are allowed to bring chairs from home to use on the deck

Officials say they will update guidance’s accordingly as IDPH advises best practices.