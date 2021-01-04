Belvidere police warn of credit card skimmers at local businesses

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Belvidere Police Department is warning the public about complaints of credit card skimmers being placed at area businesses.

Authorities say they are investigating and will provide more details when they become available.

Customers are encouraged to look at the card readers at the gas pump before swiping and check for anything out of the ordinary. If you aren’t sure, go inside to make your purchase.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Belvidere Police Department at 815-544-2135 or Boone County Crime Stoppers at 815-547-7867.

