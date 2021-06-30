Belvidere pool reopens, residents rejoice

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — After a nearly three week delay, Belvidere’s Park Pool is once again welcoming swimmers.

Dozens were ready on Wednesday to make a splash at the William Grady Pool on Lincoln Avenue.

The pool had been scheduled to open on June 11th, but the park district didn’t have enough lifeguards to staff it.

Last week, the Belvidere YMCA agreed to step in and manage the pool.

Swimmers say they’re happy the gates are back open.

Resident Steven Pereira said, “It’s important, you know what I mean, because there’s not much to do with the water and that. Kids, like this size, my daughter, the hose doesn’t do it much. You gotta come to a pool and enjoy it. So, like I said, I’m glad it’s back open and got her something to do and get her out of the house.”

Saturday through Thursday, the pool is open from noon until 6 p.m. On Fridays, it will be open until 8 p.m.