Belvidere protesters join with city leaders to unite against racial injustice

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Demonstrations demanding racial justice continue across the Stateline. On Saturday, protesters in Belvidere banned together with local leaders to create a united front. Protesters say that the act of solidarity is only the first step on the path to change.

Dozens of community members gathered for a solidarity walk and rally. They were joined by city leaders including the mayor and police chief as they marched.

“It’s a beginning. It’s a way for us to start a working relationship with the mayor, city officials, and the Belvidere Police Department, in order to figure out alternate ways of bringing the community together,” explained Bernard Barnes of the Belvidere Social Justice and Peace Society.

Members hosted their first demonstration against racial injustice on Saturday. Speakers, including Mayor Mike Chamberlain, addressed the crowd at the Belvidere Community Building before the group started marching towards the State Street Bridge.

Chamberlain says he was invited to attend after meeting with the organizers.

“This is what happens. This is what happens when people talk to each other. This is what happens when people come together in community and unity. This couldn’t have been a better event than it was, and we’re very grateful to all involved. So we look forward to doing more,” Mayor Chamberlain said.

After a brief stop on the bridge, the group marched back to the community building where Police Chief Shane Woody took his turn at the podium. The chief agreed that the demonstration was only the first step in building unity in Belvidere.

“Change and growth and striving to be better doesn’t have an end date. They’re willing to work with us, we’re absolutely willing to work with them,” Police Chief Woody said.

Bernarnd Barnes from the Belvidere Social Justice and Peace Society is optimistic that working with city leaders will lead to real change.

“We met a few times, we built that trust, and we truly believe that they’re willing to work with us, and they want to make things better for our community,” Barnes said.

Barnes says the organization will have quarterly meetings with the city officials moving forward.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

