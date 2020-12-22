Belvidere school board approves return to in-person learning plan

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Belvidere School District students will return to the classroom in the New Year.

School board members approved the in-person learning plan presented by Superintendent Dr. Dan Woestman Monday evening.

Under the plan students will be back in school buildings the week of January 19th. Elementary students will be in-person full time. Middle and high school students will go back with a hybrid schedule, which means two days a week will be in the classroom, then three days remote.

Parents can still choose to keep their students at home, fully remote.

When they return, students will have their temperature checked at the start of every day. All Illinois state guidelines will be followed as well, including social distancing and masking.

You can read Dr. Woestman’s full proposal here.