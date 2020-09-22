Belvidere School District leaders say budget cuts likely amid nearly $5 million deficit

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Belvidere School District leaders say that budget cuts are likely this year–partly due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Administrators add that a decrease in enrollment is also affecting the budget. According to the district, it faces a $4.9 million deficit. The district’s superintendent says tough financial decisions could happen in the coming years, if not sooner.

Monday night, school board members declined to vote on a resolution that would give a 30-day firing notice to 90 employees. Those would include 80 paraprofessionals and 10 office professionals.

The move would eliminate between $2.5 and $3 million of the deficit. Belvidere’s superintendent also revealed results of a parent survey. About 70% of parents and guardians want students to return to in-person learning.

