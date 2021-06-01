Belvidere school employee accused of exposing himself on video call with students

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Belvidere Central Middle School paraprofessional is under fire after he allegedly exposed himself in a virtual meeting with several students.

Jamison Saari, 27, of Kirkland, has been charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Child, a Class A Misdemeanor. Court records show he was served an order for No Contact with Anyone Under the Age of 18.

Belvidere Central Middle School Principal Brett McPherson sent a letter to parents on Tuesday which said the video call was recorded and circulated among students.

“School administration is working now with law enforcement to ensure a swift and appropriate investigation and response,” the letter said.

“We are grateful for the students and parents who brought this to the attention of parents and adults in the school so quickly to ensure we were aware of the situation,” the letter continued.

He is set to appear in court on August 10th.

The initial investigation was done by the school’s school resource officer. The Boone County Sheriff’s Department will release more information this afternoon.