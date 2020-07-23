Belvidere schools return delayed, parents must decide on virtual learning by Aug. 5

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) – In an effort to give teachers more time to prepare for the new school year, the Belvidere School District decided to push back the start date.

The Board of Education voted in favor of moving the first day of school to August 24th. It was originally August 19th.

“This will allow the district’s teachers three additional days to plan for our ‘new normal,'” said Superintendent Dr. Daniel Woestman.

Dr. Woestman also announced parents will receive an email Friday asking if they want to opt-in to full time virtual/distance learning for the year. Parents must submit their choice by August 5th.

Here are the district’s expectations for families of full-time virtual students:

Support their child in accessing and utilizing learning resources consistently for 5 hours every school-day either by themselves or with the assistance of an adult.

Regular access to WI-FI during school hours, including being able to stream and participate in daily video lessons through a district-provided Chromebook.

Meet virtually with teachers for parent/teachers conferences as needed.

Dr. Woestman also warned that virtual learning may cause students to miss out on certain electives or honors classes, some classes may be taught by a teacher from a different school, and committing to virtual learning for the entire trimester or semester.