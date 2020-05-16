Belvidere superintendent gives out phone number to answer parents’ text messages

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The stay-at-home order as created an unprecedented situation for educators. The Belvidere School District’s Dr. Daniel Woestman says he’s committed to meeting the needs of students the best way he can.

The District 100 superintendent has made his phone number public for parents to text with questions and concerns during the pandemic. He said he understands that email and other methods are not always the most convenient.

The number is (815) 270-5901.

