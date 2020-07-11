‘Belvidere Unplugged’ encourages people to put down screens, enjoy Mother Nature

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — We’ve all heard how important it is to take a break from social media and the digital world, but it’s difficult to accomplish. However, many people gave it a go on Saturday for “Unplug Illinois Day.” Local parks and recreation departments celebrated.

As part of the day, the Belvidere Park District hosted an open house to encourage people to enjoy the great outdoors.

“Today is the Belvidere Park District’s way to celebrate recs and park month. The whole month of July is dedicated to highlighting the good works all park and recreation people do,” explained John Beachum, the marketing supervisor for the Belvidere Park District.

Kids and families gathered at Belvidere Park as a part of ‘Unplug Illinois Day.’ The idea is to avoid screen-time for an afternoon and instead enjoy what Mother Nature has to offer. Belvidere Park District Marketing Supervisor John Beachum says spending time outside can improve your mood.

“The benefits of a simple walk- the fresh air, the sunlight, all of that. People who do take advantage of their local parks and recreations services tend to find themselves a little bit healthier, a little bit happier,” Beachum said.

Local food trucks were on-hand as part of the event. Organizers handed out sidewalk chalk for kids to play with.

“It’s alot of fun. Our Belvidere Park District is all about three things- family, fitness, and fun, and it’s a way to help the community,” Beachum said.

Longtime Boone County resident Rebecca Spriggs attended to the open house to enjoy some ice cream. She says she loves Belvidere’s parks and encourages others to come explore them.

“There’s wonderful paths if you ever want to go walking. During this wonderful COVID, I’ve found wonderful trails that I never knew existed over in Spencer Park and whatnot,” Spriggs said.

Next Saturday the 18th, the Belvidere Park District is continuing its celebration of National Parks and recreation month by hosting a drive-in movie at the recently opened Sunstrand Park.

