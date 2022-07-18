BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — One person was flown to a burn center and a firefighter was injured after a ceiling collapsed while crews battled a house fire on Steeplebush Drive on Saturday night.

According to the Boone County Fire Protection District, crews fought a garage fire which spread to a house in the 9300 block around 11:55 p.m.

Numerous local firefighters were called in to battle the blaze.

Officials said the cause of the fire appeared to be accidental, and the “aggressive efforts” by firefighters saved a large portion of the 7,000 square foot house.