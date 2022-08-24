BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Boone County Health Department issued a warning Wednesday afternoon after a bat tested positive for rabies.

The Health Department is urging residents to avoid contact with bats as they start becoming more active during this time of year. Bats are the primary carrier of rabies in Illinois.

Residents are urged to call Boone County Animal Control if a bat is found inside the home.

It’s important to remember that you should never try to approach or catch a bat, or any wild animal, in your home. If you suspect exposure to bats, report that exposure immediately to the Health Department at 815-544-2951, Ext. 2.” said Amanda Mehl, Public Health Administrator at the Boone County Health Department.

The best way to prevent this is to seal cracks, chimney holes, or other areas that may allow a bat to enter, the health department said. Additionally, pets should be kept up-to-date in rabies vaccinations.

Rabies is a virus that affects the nervous system of humans and other mammals. Humans can get rabies after being bitten by an infected animal. Rabies can also be contracted when saliva from a rabid animal gets directly into the eyes, nose, mouth or a wound. Without preventive treatment, rabies is a fatal disease. If you have been bitten or exposed to a bat, seek immediate medical attention.

“You cannot tell by looking at a bat if it is rabid. The animal does not have to be aggressive or exhibit other symptoms to have rabies,” said Rick Borrett, Operational Supervisor for Boone County Animal Control. “Any wild mammal, such as a raccoon, skunk, fox, coyote or bat, can have rabies and transmit it to humans.”

Changes in any animal’s normal behavior, such as difficulty walking or an overall appearance of illness, can be early signs of rabies. For example, rabid skunks, which normally are nocturnal and avoid contact with people, may approach humans during daylight hours. A