BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Belvidere man was reported missing two years ago. He was found dead in a river near Chicago weeks later.

The Gordon family is still struggling with the loss after the murder of Carl Gordon Jr. two years ago. They said that all they want is closure and justice for Carl.

“I have to be honest. Sometimes, it seems like it’s still yesterday, you know,” said Carl’s mother Nadine Gordon.

Carl was last heard from on May 29, 2020. Family said that he was going to Joliet. They reported him missing after days of not being able to reach him. His body was found shot to death and dumped in the Little Calumet River in Blue Island on June 18.

Nadine said that it still does not feel real that he is gone.

“The next day, you cry, you know,” Nadine said. “One day you smile and you try to cherish the memories, you know, and that, that’s the best you can do with me and the kids.”

Carl was a father, son, brother and uncle. Nadine said that he was a great father and role model to his three kids, nieces and nephews.

“He really tried to set great examples for them when he had his restaurant,” Nadine said. “He had his nephew in the kitchen with him and his niece working in the restaurant waitressing, and trying to teach them life values.”

Nadine said that she does not understand how someone could take Carl away. She said that he will never get the chance to see his kids graduate, walk his daughters down the aisle or see his grandchildren.

“I would like these people that did this to my son to not be able to walk the streets everyday, just say life is grand and joyful,” Nadine said.

She does not want to see this happen to any other family.

“It’s not just a name on a piece of paper, it’s not,” Nadine said. “It’s my son, and I want justice for him.”

The Gordon family have been honoring Carl by doing the things he loved to do. Any information on the incident should be given to the Belvidere Police Department, (815) 544-9626.