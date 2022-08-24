BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — More than 300 motorcycles roared into a local community on Wednesday in the name of a good cause.

Belvidere’s American Legion Post 77 hosted the crowd. It is part of the American Legion Rider’s “2022 Legacy Ride,” which annually helps raise scholarship money for students from military families. Riders are traveling this year from Mobile, Alabama to Milwaukee, about 1,200 miles.

Local American Legion leaders said that it is about increasing awareness of what they do.

“It’s especially important for everybody to understand the things the American Legion and the American Legion Riders do, not just for the veterans, but also the communities,” said Eugene ‘Geno’ Kuhnwald, commander of American Legion Post 77. “And it’s important for the youth, who are receiving these scholarships, to know where it came from, from all the people who are in the service and who are looking out for our youth to grow up and build our futures even better.”

Riders will depart for Milwaukee on Thursday. It is the site of this year’s “American Legion National Convention.”