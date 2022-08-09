BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.

That is literally what some local kids did. Cousins Marley and Mason held a lemonade stand this summer, but they did not want to spend the money themselves. They gave it back to the community instead.

“Please come to me and Marley’s lemonade stand at 12,” Mason said.

“Some of our money will be going to the animal shelter in Belvidere,” Marley added.

The two cousins have been selling the sweet drink all summer. Because Marley has three cats and Mason has two dogs, they decided to give the money back to the shelter where their animals came from.

“To give them food, toys, because they really wanted food and toys,” Marley said.

Shanell Hoppe, Mason’s mom and Marley’s aunt, said that she is very proud of them and their dedication to do something beneficial for their community.

“Because, you know, they are seven so usually all goes towards toys, but there was no hesitation at all for it to go to the animal shelter,” Hoppe said.

The kids were not expecting the amount of support they received. SwedishAmerican in Belvidere and First Student of Belvidere even went out to support their cause.

“I think it’s great example to the community from young children,” said Rick Borrett Jr., director of Boone County Animal Services. “You have these young kids that has taken this idea of having a lemonade stand, raising some money, and then, you know, instead of buying stuff for themselves they’re thinking of the shelter pets.”

Marley and Mason are already thinking about next summer, planning to chose a different charity to support.

“Hopefully then that just kind of piggybacks and more kids go out and help the community that they live in, because it is an amazing community that we do live in,” Hoppe said.

Those who wish to get involved can visit Boone County Animal Services at the Boone County Fair.