BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Marine Lance Corporal Branden Ramey is a Belvidere native who died giving the ultimate sacrifice for the country, and 18 years later his legacy still holds strong.

An annual ride to honor the fallen local Marine took place on Sunday. Organizers said that at least 200 people came out, and while the day seemed gloomy at first, the sun came out as soon as riders hit the road.

“Branden was the epitome of everything good in this world,” said organizer Stacey Trevino. “He was an amazing human being.”

Ramey made a big impact on the people around him. He has been gone for nearly two decades, but it never gets easier for many, including Trevino.

“He was deployed in 2004 and he was only in Iraq for seven weeks before he was killed in action,” Trevino said. “So, he gave his life for our country on Nov. 8, 2004.”

Riders reeved up their engines on Sunday for the 16th “Branden Ramey Memorial Ride.” It places place every year to raise money for scholarships given to graduating seniors at Belvidere High School, which is where Ramey graduated from in 2004.

“He enlisted in the Marine Corps to help financially get him through college because he wanted to come back to Belvidere to be a history teacher,” Trevino said. “So, part of our scholarship program is to help kids who want to become a history teacher someday, anyway to keep his memory alive.”

All of the proceeds go towards furthering the students’ education. Those who knew him said that he was passionate about his community, so this is exactly what he would have wanted.

“Because Branden was such an amazing person, we were only lucky enough to have him for 22 years, but its everything to us to make sure his memory is never forgotten and that his sacrifice is never forgotten,” Trevino said.

Fire trucks escorted the line of riders down Branden Memorial Drive, then to Beloit and Sharon, Wisconsin, before heading back to Belvidere.