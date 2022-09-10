BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Saturday was a beautiful day to be outside, and lost of people in Belvidere took advantage of the nice weather.

The “Up In the Air” event was held at Prairie Fields Sports Park, 1111 Fairgrounds Rd. Kites of all shapes, sizes and colors floated in the skies.

Chicago Kite came to the stateline to share kite flying tips with families.

“I think it’s a great way to bring the community together. Everybody’s in one spot enjoying the same type of thing with their kids,” said facility supervisor Taylor Kuchenreuteher. “Great for a family day, great to meet new people, see new faces and just enjoy the weather too before it gets too cold.”

There were plenty of other activities like bounce houses, crafts, face painting and food trucks to enjoy as well.