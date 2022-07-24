BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Belvidere woman is going viral on TikTok for a video capturing her at-home birth.

She had a healthy baby girl, and a heartwarming video to show her for years to come. It got millions of views, and it came with a positive message from others who said that they have had similar experiences.

“That’s a good sign, I like that,” said mom Gabriela Perez to video of her baby crying.

That video was recorded on a Ring camera after Perez gave birth to her baby girl, Aurora, in her bedroom. She said that she woke up on January 15 with labor pains, so she called her husband who was at work.

“I called him to let him know that maybe the baby was going to arrive,” Perez said. “I told him, ‘I think the baby is going to be here, I’m just letting you know in case you need to get home early.'”

Perez said that she knew by 8:20 a.m. the baby would not wait any longer. While her husband would not make it in time, she called 911 for help.

“They were actually in the middle of the questions about ‘what’s your emergency,’ and then they asked me ‘what’s the address,'” Perez said. “I told them, you know, what the baby’s coming out, I can feel the baby’s coming out and that’s it. It happened and they weren’t even able to walk me through it.”

Perez said that, although she was familiar with the pain, she did not know what to do.

“I was scared,” she said. “I do have other kids so I’ve been through it, but it was always in the hospital. I never thought I would end up doing it by myself.”

Perez had video of her other children’s births, so she was bummed about not having one for Aurora’s until she remembered the baby monitor that was placed above her crib. That was where she saw a special moment that made it all worth it.

“I was looking at the video recordings and I saw how these fire workers was holding my baby, and it was just so sweet,” Perez said.

Perez said that, besides Aurora, she has five other children who love her very much.