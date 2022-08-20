BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A long-time local football coach learned that he has cancer this past spring, so the community came together for a fundraiser on Saturday.

The benefit for Chuck Leonard was held at Coach’s Corner in Belvidere. There was a dunk tank, bags tournament, live music, food and more. Friends said that the response from the community was great.

“He was born and raised in Belvidere, he lives in Belvidere and he’s at Coach’s Corner being a former coach,” said Jim Creighton, a friend of Leonard. “And this is Belvidere as it always has been, is a growing community but it’s a small community and they take care of their own.”

Leonard coached football at Rockford’s Christian Life High School, Rockford Lutheran and Belvidere High School, his alma mater.