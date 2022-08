BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Little 22-month-old Theo took his first ever fair ride at the Boone County Fair this weekend, and his mother caught his priceless reaction on video.

Dana Frihart shared the video on Facebook after her ride with Theo, who can be seen running the gamut of emotions, from wonder to terror and joy during the video.

The Boone County Fair is going on now, through August 14th, at the Boone County Fairgrounds in Belvidere.