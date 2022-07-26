BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Downtown Belvidere was the place to be Tuesday evening for those interested in learning about electric vehicles.

ComEd and the Region 1 Planning Council hosted an “EV Cruise Night.” Electric owners brought their rides to the parking lot across the street from city hall. There was music, drinks and food as well.

Organizers said that, as the popularity of EV’s continues to rise, so will the benefits.

“But also a lot of people are turning away from fossil fuels, fossil fuels is one of the largest contributors to climate change and as we know using fossil fuels in our cars is a huge contributors,” said Gabi Gamily, a sustainable development associate. “So, electric vehicles kind of represents a different way of doing that so that you can still have your car.”

It was all part of “Drive Electric Week 2022.” A full list of “Drive Electric Week” events can be found on the Region 1 Planning Committee’s website.