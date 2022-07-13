BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — More than 100 Boone County senior citizens are currently wondering how long they will be without hot water.

They live in a Belvidere apartment building, and renters said that management keeps giving them the run-around. One group of concerned residents, who said that they have tried everything, are now desperate for someone to step in.

They also want to know if there will be some type of compensation for the trouble.

“This isn’t the first time that we’ve been without water, so there’s obviously something going on,” said caretaker Gloria Smith.

Residents at Sheffield Meadows Apartments, 1800 Maple Ave., banded together after their hot water stopped working on Saturday. Smith has been familiar with the building for years, and fast forward to Tuesday, she said that management told them it will take a week before it would be fixed.

“We don’t want to walk around smelly. There’s only so much you can hide,” Smith said. “I think within a week it’s going to be smelling pretty ripe in here.”

Smith is not concerned about herself, but her elderly neighbors. Bathing in cold water may cause health issues for the senior citizens, while carrying boiling hot water from room to room is a safety hazard.

“So instead of trying to drag water into the bathroom, I just take care of myself in the kitchen,” said resident Debra York. “It feels really strange, but you do what you gotta do.”

York has lived in the building for a little over a year. She said that she loves where she lives for the most part, but thinks the owner could have handled things differently.

“They go home every night, they have a hot shower, when are we going to be able to have one,” York said “In my honest opinion, he doesn’t care. All he wants is the rent, and I pray that there is no retaliation for this because I have nowhere to go.”

A managing member of the property said that there is no neglect on their end. The boiler simply broke and the part is taking a little loner to come in due to COVID delays, they said.