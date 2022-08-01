BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A 44-year-old man has died after reportedly overdosing at a Belvidere park.

It happened around 10:26 p.m. Sunday at Prairie Fields Park, 111 Fairgrounds Road, according to the Belvidere Police Department. Officers received a call reporting a medical emergency.

Two men, 31 and 44, were found unconscious when officers arrived. Another man, 26, said that he was overdosing. Officers began life saving measures, including administering Narcan, until paramedics arrived. All three men were transported to area hospitals.

Belvidere Police was notified around 9:20 a.m. Monday that the 44-year-old had died. Any information about the man should be given to the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office, (815) 319-4970.

Belvidere Police Detectives are investigating the incident. Any information should be given to the department, (815) 544-2135.