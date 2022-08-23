BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Maddie Way, fiancée of Andrew Hintt and mother of their boys, Benjamin and Sebastian, has taken to TikTok to share her feelings after the three were murdered in Belvidere in December 2020.

Way shared video from their home’s Ring doorbell camera late last week, showing Hintt and the boys returning for the last time.

In the clip, Hintt can be heard telling his sons that his “buddy’s in there.”

The video has been seen 6 million times.

The boys, just five and seven years old, along with Hintt, 31, were found dead on December 19th, inside their home on Union Avenue.

Police have charged Alize Smith, 25, of Huntley, with three counts of first-degree murder.

Since the murders, Way created a TikTok channel in which she has been sharing her memories of her fiancé and sons, providing court updates.

Hintt and the boys did not leave their house after 11:40 on the morning that they were murdered, according to details from the state. However, Smith was seen exiting their home that same day just after noon, taking the Ring doorbell off the door.

Prosecutor Lise Lombardo said that a person was seen driving Hintt’s stolen truck on a Chicago tollway.

Lombardo said that Smith went to meet a friend in Michigan the next day, who later turned him in and called the police. He was arrested on December 21.

According to the state, Smith was working for Hintt, selling marijuana, and owed him upwards of $10,000.

Smith served four years in prison for the 2016 robberies of a loan store in McHenry and a 7-Eleven in Huntley, using a BB gun. He was paroled in June 2021.

Smith appeared in court last week for a status hearing and is set to return in October.