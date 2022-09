BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Boone County Saturday.

The single-vehicle crash happened at Spring Creek and Town Hall Roads. Boone County Fire Protection District 2 said that the car went off the road before ending up about 200 feet into a cornfield. The impact knocked one tire off of the vehicle, as well as smashed in the back.

One person was taken to the hospital, but their injuries were still unknown at the time of this writing.