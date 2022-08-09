BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The gates were open on Tuesday as the biggest county fair in Illinois kicked off, and it is popular for a reason.

The Boone County Fair draws people from all over the state, and after two days of rain, better weather could not have been hoped for for Tuesday’s kickoff. There is a lot to see at the fair this year.

The “Weigh-In Swine Junior and Open Show” got underway on Tuesday, and Dale Rhode and the Crossroads performed in the Entertainment Pavilion. The “Queen and Little Miss Pageant” took place at the Grand Stand later in the evening.

The fair will open at 8 a.m. Wednesday with “The Rabbit Show,” followed by the “4H Swine and Sheep Show” and the “Horse Speed Show.” The “Diesel and Gas Truck Shootout” will take place at the Grandstand, which will cost $10.

The local and regional “Tractor and Truck pulls” start at 2 p.m. on Thursday. The Illinois State Pullers will take the stage later that night at 6:30 p.m. and the next level of Pro Bull Riding is on Friday.

The “Sheep Show and Steer Judging” is Saturday morning, and Neal McCoy with Jo Dee Messina is playing that night. Residents can wrap up the fair on Sunday with two demolition derbies, one at 1 p.m. and the other at 6 p.m.

It was $7 to get in Tuesday, but it will be $8 starting Wednesday. Kids 10 and under are free, and residents can get discounted Midway Rides from 12-5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Parking is free.