BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — More than four decades of taking care of patients has come to an end.

Dr. Anthony Molinari celebrated his retirement at OSF Medical Group in Belvidere. Molinari grew up in Chicago and pursued a degree in medicine. He spent his entire 44 years in the field as a primary care physician in the stateline, with most of that time in private practice.

He joined OSF at St. Joseph Hospital seven years ago. Molinari was the chief of staff and also served on the hospital board.

He said that he will miss the people the most in retirement.

“You miss the interaction, I’ll miss the staff, I’ve had a good relationship with my nurses over 31 years with me, my receptionist is here also and she’s longer than that, and they’re going to stay here and I’m going to move on,” Molinari said.

Molinari plans to stay busy in retirement with yard work, exercise and golf.