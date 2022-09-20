BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Boone County Sheriff announced charges against David Martinez, 29, of Rockford, for reportedly trying to seduce a juvenile in Belvidere.

According to police, authorities received a complaint on September 18th in the 3000 block of Popsie Drive.

Martinez was charged with Grooming and Harmful Material.

He was taken into custody and booked into the Boone County Jail.

He faces up to 3 years in prison, if convicted.