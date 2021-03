BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Stateline summer event announces its dates for 2021!

Belvidere’s ‘Buchanan Street Strolls’ will kick off Sunday, May 16th. The festivities include vendors, food trucks, live music, and more.

The first two strolls will be held on Sunday afternoons. That date will swithc to Saturday nights in July and August to avoid the summer heat.

Then the final two strolls will return to Sundays in the fall.