BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — This week is going to be a hot one, but residents can head to Belvidere if they want to cool down.

The Splash Pad at Doty Park, 101 Burgess St., will open on Tuesday. It was not going to open this early, but park district officials know that the heat is on, so they decided to open it.

The “Sprayground” is free and opens 11 a.m. Tuesday. The William Grady Pool is set to open May 28.