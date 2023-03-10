BERLIN, Germany (WTVO) — City leaders in the German capital of Berlin have consented to allow women to swim topless in public pools.

According to the BBC, authorities heard legal cases brought by two women, one who was thrown out of an outdoor pool for topless sunbathing, and the other who was told to cover herself at an indoor pool.

The city authorities concluded that the women had been the victims of discrimination and that all swimmers, male and female, should be allowed to go topless.

The BBC also reports that public nudity in parts of Germany is considered “both appropriate and healthy.”

However, rules put in place by Berlin’s swimming pool operator, Berliner Baederbetriebe, still mandate that swimming suits still cover the genitals.

“The ombudsperson’s office very much welcomes the decision of the Baederbetriebe, because it establishes equal rights for all Berliners, whether male, female or non-binary, and because it also creates legal certainty for the staff at the Baederbetriebe,” said Ombudsman head Doris Liebscher.