Bernie Sanders’ campaign cancels Rockford rally

Bernie Sanders

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., addresses an audience during a campaign rally, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Bernie Sanders’ campaign has canceled the Rockford rally scheduled for Tuesday, March 10th.

The team announced the news on Facebook, with the following statement:

The Coronado Performing Arts Center also took down the event from their website.

