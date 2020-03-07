Bernie Sanders’ campaign cancels Rockford rally

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Bernie Sanders’ campaign has canceled the Rockford rally scheduled for Tuesday, March 10th.
The team announced the news on Facebook, with the following statement:
The Coronado Performing Arts Center also took down the event from their website.
We’ll have more details as they develop.
