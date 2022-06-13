(WTVO) — As the country moves deeper into summer, more and more mosquitoes will come out for a quick bite.

Mosquitoes are considered to be the most deadly animal to humans in the world, according to the WorldAtlas. Around 1 million people lose their lives to the bug every year. The insects can carry many communicable diseases that affect millions of people, according to the CDC.

Many companies have created sprays to keep these pesky critters away, but like all products, some are better than others. Find a list below of the best sprays to keep you unbitten this summer, according to Forbes.

Cutter Backwoods Dry: Called the best overall bug spray of 2022 by Forbes, Cutter Backwoods Spray offers up to 10 hours of non-greasy protection. It can be applied to skin and clothing, and offers a sweat-resistant formula that not only protects against mosquitoes, but other bugs such as ticks and chiggers. At $1.62 per fluid once, it provides good protection at a relatively low price.

Cutter Backwoods Tick Defense: While it may say tick in the name, that is not the only bug that this spray protects from. Another product from Cutter, this unscented spray also offers up to 10 hours of protection that is safe against skin and clothing. At 66 cents per fluid once, it is one of the more affordable sprays on the market. While it does fight against deer ticks, it also fights mosquitoes that could transmit Lyme disease, West Nile and other sicknesses.

OFF! Active Insect Repellent: While OFF! Active Insect Repellent might not offer as long of protection as the Cutter products, it is still a good way to keep the bugs, well, off this summer. Offering five hours of protection that is safe for skin and clothing, OFF! comes in multiple different sizes and is available to buy in bulk, giving customers a choice of how much they need in relation to how much time they stay outdoors. At $1.45 per fluid once, the sweat-free formula gives users good protection against mosquitoes and other biting bugs.

Protector Mosquito and Insect Repellent Spray: While the other items on this list use chemicals to keep insects away, Protector Mosquito and Insect Repellent Spray takes a different route, using natural ingredients such as lemongrass and peppermint oil. Priced at $1.25 per fluid ounce, it offers a 360-degree spray nozzle that is safe for use for both kids and adults. The use of natural ingredients gives the spray a pleasant aroma, making it easier on the nose than the chemical sprays.